TRAI voice-only recharge: Jio will not offer data with its new plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio voice-only recharge plan

Reliance Jio has recently introduced two affordable recharge plans intended for its extensive user base, which do not include data services. These plans have been launched in accordance with TRAI guidelines, offering users the advantage of unlimited calling and free SMS. However, it’s important to note that these new plans come without certain features that many may expect. This decision has certainly caught the attention of Jio’s more than 450 million subscribers.

No special features included

According to a report by TelecomTalk, users found out that they cannot separately recharge with data packs when opting for Jio's newly launched voice-only plans. Jio's support team has officially confirmed this limitation. Essentially, if you choose to go with a voice-only plan, you will not be able to add any data packs to your account.

Last month, TRAI mandated telecom operators to roll out affordable recharge options without data specifically for 2G feature phone users, ensuring they don’t have to pay for expensive data packs unnecessarily. Alongside Jio, other private telecom companies have also launched voice and SMS-only plans with validity periods of 84 days and 365 days.

Confirmation from Jio support

Jio support has clarified that if a user has activated the voice and SMS plan priced at Rs 448, they will not be able to add data boosters or any data add-on packs. This particular plan offers 84 days of validity, allowing unlimited calls to any number across India, free national roaming, and 1000 free SMS messages.

Should Jio users require internet access at any point, they won’t be able to combine a data pack with this plan. Additionally, Jio has another voice and SMS-only plan priced at Rs 1,849, which provides a longer validity of 336 days, alongside 3,600 free SMS and unlimited calling.

ALSO READ: Nothing to host a launch event on March 4, likely to unveil Phone 3