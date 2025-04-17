Airtel's 365-day plan in line with TRAI's mandate provides significant relief to its subscribers If you are looking for an affordable recharge plan with extended validity, Airtel offers a 365-day recharge plan that includes several benefits such as free calling and SMS.

New Delhi:

Airtel stands as the second largest telecom provider in the country, boasting a user base of approximately 38 crore people. To enhance customer convenience and satisfaction, the company offers a diverse range of impressive recharge plans. A standout feature of Airtel's offerings is the availability of both budget-friendly and premium plans to cater to every type of user. Notably, Airtel also provides several options with a validity of 365 days. It’s worth noting that Airtel significantly increased its recharge plan prices last year. In response to this, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) urged telecom operators to introduce recharge plans that do not include data for customers seeking more affordable options. Complying with TRAI's guidelines, Airtel launched a budget-friendly plan that offers an entire year of validity at a reasonable cost.

Now, for less than 2,000 rupees, you can stay connected with your loved ones for an entire year. Let’s dive into the details of this Airtel recharge plan.

Airtel's Affordable Plan Brings Relief

For those seeking a long-validity recharge option, there’s the Rs 1849 plan. This plan provides users with 365 days of validity, making it an ideal choice for millions. Specifically designed as a voice and SMS plan, it’s perfect for customers who don't require internet data. With this economical plan, you can enjoy unlimited calls to any network throughout the year.

Additionally, the plan includes free SMS services, offering a total of 3600 free SMS for 365 days, which can be used for both local and STD messaging.

Another Great Option from Airtel

If you’re looking for a budget plan that includes a bit of internet access for light usage, consider Airtel’s Rs 2249 plan. Like the previous option, this plan also offers a validity of 365 days. It combines unlimited calling to both local and STD networks with 30GB of high-speed internet data for the entire year.

