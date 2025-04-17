Android 16 Beta now available on these smartphones: Stable version release soon Google has begun rolling out Android 16 Beta 4 for various smartphones. Android 16 Beta introduces many new features that are set to enhance the user experience significantly.

New Delhi:

If you own an Android smartphone, there’s exciting news on the horizon. Google is set to release a new version of Android very soon, packed with features that promise to elevate the user experience. The tech giant has been actively developing this upcoming version, with ongoing testing that began in 2024. Google has already launched the Android 16 Beta for a select group of Android smartphone users. In January 2025, the company introduced the public beta update, initially rolling it out exclusively for Pixel smartphones. However, testing has now expanded to include various Android devices. The company is all set to bring the Android 16 Beta 4 today, April 17, with a host of features and upgrades that are going to change the overall Android experience.

Users can now experience Android 16 Beta not only on Pixel devices but also on select models from Xiaomi and OnePlus. A stable version of the update will be available shortly.

Android 16 beta compatible devices

To let you know, the Android 16 Beta is compatible with several Pixel models, including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.

If you have a Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 14T Pro, or a OnePlus 13 series smartphone, you can also take advantage of the new features offered by this update. It's important to note that this early build is specifically designed for advanced users and developers, so be prepared for potential bugs and glitches as you explore its capabilities.

Meanwhile, the Identity Check feature has been spotted in the Android 16 Beta on OnePlus smartphones. In comparison, Apple already offers a similar capability called Stolen Device Protection, which was introduced last year with the iOS 17.3 update. Samsung rolled out Identity Check as part of its Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

ALSO READ: Android just got more secure: Google's significant new feature arrives for millions