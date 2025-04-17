Google's Identity Check feature coming to more phone with Android 16: How it will protect your device Google's Identity Check feature prevents unauthorized access to sensitive settings on smartphones. This feature is currently available for Pixel and Samsung smartphones.

New Delhi:

Google is set to broaden the availability of its Identity Check feature, which is currently limited to Samsung and Pixel smartphones. This feature is designed to protect users’ data and Google accounts from being compromised when their phones are stolen or are away from trusted locations. The Identity Check feature has been spotted in the Android 16 Beta on OnePlus smartphones. In comparison, Apple already offers a similar capability called Stolen Device Protection, which was introduced last year with the iOS 17.3 update. Samsung rolled out Identity Check as part of its Android 15-based One UI 7 update.

Identity Check feature on Android 16

Android Authority identified the Identity Check feature while testing the OnePlus 13 Android 16 beta release. This security feature closely resembles the one that Google introduced in a previous Pixel Drop (Android 15 QPR1) that was rolled out to its devices in December 2024. The underlying code from Android 15 QPR1 and QPR1 will be incorporated into Android 16 when it launches in the coming months, suggesting that other smartphones, like the OnePlus 13, will also receive the Identity Check feature with their Android 16 updates.

Moreover, upcoming smartphones that come with Android 16 pre-installed are also likely to include the Identity Check feature. However, this functionality will only be available on devices equipped with class 3 biometric authentication.

What is Identity Check feature and how to enable it

Once the Identity Check is enabled, users can navigate to Settings > Google > Theft Protection > Use Identity Check to turn it on. When activated, this feature will require biometric verification for sensitive actions when the device is outside of "trusted" locations. These actions include accessing passkeys or app passwords, changing the device's PIN, or disabling the Find My Device feature.

