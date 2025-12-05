Airtel discontinues two prepaid plans under Rs 200, signals price hike Airtel has discontinued two prepaid recharge plans priced under Rs 200, both of which offered several benefits to users. The company has since removed both plans from its website and app.

New Delhi:

Airtel has once again dealt a blow to millions of mobile users. The country's second-largest telecom company has discontinued two prepaid plans priced under Rs 200. Users will now have to spend more to avail the benefits previously offered by these plans. This indicates that Airtel is increasing its plan prices. Several similar reports have surfaced in the past, clearly stating the company's focus on increasing ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Consequently, the possibility of further tariff hikes is inevitable.

Discontinued plans

Airtel has removed two prepaid recharge plans from its website and app. These two prepaid plans were priced at Rs 121 and Rs 181. Both were data-only plans that came with a validity of 30 days.

Alternative data plans

Users will now have to choose from other available plans.

The company currently offers a data-only plan for Rs 100, which provides 6GB of data valid for 30 days. This plan also includes access to 20 OTT apps, including SonyLIV.

Additionally, the company offers a Rs 161 plan, which provides 12GB of data with a validity of 30 days.

Airtel also offers another prepaid plan for less than Rs 200: the Rs 195 data pack, which offers 12GB of data with a 30-day validity and comes bundled with a JioHotstar subscription.

For those needing more data, a Rs 361 plan offers 50GB of data with a 30-day validity.

Subscriber growth

According to the latest TRAI report for October 2025, India's telecom sector saw growth, with total telephone users increasing to 123.1 crore. This total includes 118.4 crore mobile users and 4.6 crore wireline subscribers.

Airtel has also put up a good show by adding 12.52 lakh new subscribers in October. The operator’s total base now stands at 39.36 crore, up from 39.24 crore in September. With an increasing premium customer base, Airtel remains India's second-largest telecom company.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (3a) Lite now available for sale in India with discount offers