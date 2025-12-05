Nothing Phone (3a) Lite now available for sale in India with discount offers The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, which launched in India on November 27, is now available for purchase with special credit and debit card offers and discounts.

New Delhi:

Nothing's latest budget smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, is now available for sale in India. The smartphone was launched in the country on November 27 and can now be purchased with special discounts on credit and debit cards. Key features of the smartphone include the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite India pricing, offers, and availability

Variant RAM Storage Standard Price (Rs) Base Model 8GB 128GB Rs 20,999 Top Variant 8GB 256GB Rs 22,999

Bank and discount offers

Offer Type Condition/Card Discounted Price (128GB/256GB) Notes Bank Offer ICICI Bank and OneCard Rs 19,999 / Rs 21,999 Discount applied directly using the offer. Cashback Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card Up to Rs 750 5 per cent cashback via Flipkart. Cashback Flipkart SBI Credit Card Up to Rs 4,000 Cashback amount varies. Exchange Old Smartphone Trade-in Up to Rs 17,250 Maximum exchange value possible.

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite specifications

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. The company promises three major Android upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone.

Feature Detail Display 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, 387ppi, Panda Glass protection Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset Memory/Storage 8GB RAM + up to 8GB virtual RAM, up to 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card) Rear Cameras Triple Unit: 50MP main shooter (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide camera (119.5-degree FoV), and an unspecified third sensor Front Camera 16MP selfie camera (housed inside a hole-punch cutout) Battery 5,000mAh with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS) Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Durability IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, Panda Glass protection on the rear panel Dimensions/Weight 164 x 78 x 8.3mm, 199g

The rear camera is capable of recording videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.