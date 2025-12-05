Nothing Phone (3a) Lite now available for sale in India with discount offers

Nothing's latest budget smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, is now available for sale in India. The smartphone was launched in the country on November 27 and can now be purchased with special discounts on credit and debit cards. Key features of the smartphone include the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support.
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite India pricing, offers, and availability
|Variant
|RAM
|Storage
|
Standard Price (Rs)
|Base Model
|8GB
|128GB
|Rs 20,999
|Top Variant
|8GB
|256GB
|Rs 22,999
Bank and discount offers
|Offer Type
|Condition/Card
|Discounted Price (128GB/256GB)
|Notes
|Bank Offer
|ICICI Bank and OneCard
|Rs 19,999 / Rs 21,999
|
Discount applied directly using the offer.
|Cashback
|Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card
|Up to Rs 750
|
5 per cent cashback via Flipkart.
|Cashback
|Flipkart SBI Credit Card
|Up to Rs 4,000
|
Cashback amount varies.
|Exchange
|Old Smartphone Trade-in
|Up to Rs 17,250
|
Maximum exchange value possible.
Nothing Phone (3a) Lite specifications
The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. The company promises three major Android upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone.
|Feature
|Detail
|Display
|
6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, 387ppi, Panda Glass protection
|Processor
|
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset
|Memory/Storage
|
8GB RAM + up to 8GB virtual RAM, up to 256GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card)
|Rear Cameras
|
Triple Unit: 50MP main shooter (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide camera (119.5-degree FoV), and an unspecified third sensor
|Front Camera
|
16MP selfie camera (housed inside a hole-punch cutout)
|Battery
|
5,000mAh with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging support
|Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS)
|Security
|
Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Durability
|
IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, Panda Glass protection on the rear panel
|Dimensions/Weight
|
164 x 78 x 8.3mm, 199g
The rear camera is capable of recording videos at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.