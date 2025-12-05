Major outage: Cloudflare goes down, affecting Canva, QuillBot, DownDetector, and more Services such as Canva, QuillBot, and DownDetector are experiencing a major outage, which seems to have emerged due to a problem with Cloudflare.

Major services, including Canva, QuillBot, and DownDetector, are currently facing downtime. The disruption appears to be caused by an issue with Cloudflare. In a statement on its status page, Cloudflare reported: "Cloudflare is investigating issues with Cloudflare Dashboard and related APIs. Customers using the Dashboard / Cloudflare APIs are impacted as requests might fail and/or errors may be displayed". The company later confirmed that "A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results".

Scheduled maintenance

The company in an other statement has announced scheduled maintenance at its DTW (Detroit) data center on December 5, 2025, between 09:00 and 13:00 UTC (2.30PM IST and 6.30PM IST). Traffic may be re-routed from this location, which could cause a slight increase in latency for end-users in the affected region during the maintenance window. The company as advised its PNI/CNI customers connecting with it in this location to ensure they are prepared for this traffic to fail over elsewhere, as network interfaces in the data center may become temporarily unavailable.

This is the second time Cloudflare has faced an issue within a fortnight. The service suffered a major disruption last time in November, affecting numerous services. Cloudflare provides essential internet infrastructure, such as features that shield websites from cyberattacks and help them remain accessible during high traffic.

