Yami Gautam drops big comment on Dhurandhar 2, praises husband Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the 2025 film Haq, revealed that she has seen Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, ahead of its release. Directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 19 and will clash with Yash's Toxic, in what is being touted as the biggest box office clash of the year.

Yami, who is also rumoured to have a cameo role in Dhurandhar 2, shared her first emotional reaction after watching the film and praised her husband.

Yami Gautam's first reaction to Dhurandhar 2

Speaking to News18, Yami was indirectly asked if any of her films were releasing on March 19th and she alluded to Dhurandhar 2. Reacting to the question, the actress laughed and said that only her husband could reveal any information about Dhurandhar. Speaking further about Dhurandhar 2, Yami called it absolutely amazing and revealed that she was emotional after watching it. She further added that she had to catch a flight that day and couldn't say anything to Aditya immediately, but later she couldn't focus on anything.

Yami Gautam praises husband Aditya Dhar

The actress continued, 'I had to read a script, but I couldn't... I had to see something, but I couldn't. I was just looking at the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what I would say to Aditya when the flight landed. I wanted to truly express my feelings about the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and has put his heart and soul into making this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience the audience will never forget.'

Yami Gautam's cameo in Dhurandhar 2

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar earned over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. On the work front, Yami is rumored to be making a cameo in her husband Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2. The film is set to release in theaters on March 19.

