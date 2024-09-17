Airtel Digital TV introduces new plans with Amazon Prime Lite: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Airtel

Airtel Digital TV has rolled out two new plans that merge traditional live TV with Amazon Prime Lite membership, giving users a combined entertainment experience. These new plans offer access to over 350 live TV channels along with streaming content from Amazon Prime Video, making it a complete entertainment package for families that enjoy both TV and on-demand shows.

Prime Video on Two Devices in HD

One of the key features of these new plans is the ability to stream Prime Video on two devices in HD. This allows multiple users in the household to enjoy their favorite shows or movies simultaneously, without compromising on quality.

What's Amazon Prime Lite?

Amazon Prime Lite is a more affordable version of the full Prime membership, but it still offers great perks. Users get free same-day delivery on over 10 lakh products and next-day delivery on more than 40 lakh products. Other benefits include early access to Amazon sales, Lightning Deals, and a 5% cashback when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Pricing: Plans start at Rs 521

Airtel has kept the pricing competitive. The Hindi Ultimate & Amazon Prime Lite 1-month pack is available for just Rs 521, offering access to both live TV and Prime Video for 30 days. There’s also a 6-month pack priced at Rs 2288, which gives long-term users a cost-effective option.

Airtel's take on the new offering

Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Airtel Digital TV, expressed his excitement about the new plans, stating, “The growing demand for mobile entertainment has prompted us to expand our TV offerings, providing customers with anytime, anywhere access. Our partnership with Amazon Prime enhances our content lineup, complementing our diverse range of home entertainment services."

Who should opt for these plans?

If you enjoy both live TV channels and binge-watching popular series like Mirzapur, The Family Man, or The Boys, these new Airtel Digital TV plans might be perfect for you. The added shopping perks from Amazon make these plans even more valuable for users looking to combine entertainment with savings.

