Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G could be the next underwater photography expert: Know-why

Motorola has launched yet another powerful smartphone in India, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G, adding to its growing lineup of mid-range devices. Known for offering quality at competitive prices, Motorola has equipped this smartphone with a host of premium features, including IP68 water resistance and wireless charging. It joins the Edge 50 and Edge 50 Ultra in the Edge series.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G: Price and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 and comes in a single variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Available in four colour options:

Nautical Blue Poinciana Lattè Grisaille

The smartphone will go on sale from September 24 onwards, at noon from the official website of Motorola and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offer, Motorola is offering a flat bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase.

Display with 1.5K resolution

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G sports a 1.5K pOLED LTPO display, boasting a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits and support for HDR10+, ensuring vibrant colors and deep contrasts for an enhanced viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor It supports 8GB LPDDR4X RAM It comes with 256GB UFS 2.2 storage which could be expanded further. The device runs on Android 14 operating system.

Advanced security features

The smartphone comes with modern security options like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock, that provide easy and secure access to the device.

Battery with fast charging capabilities

The Edge 50 Neo is backed with a 4310mAh battery, that supports 65W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, which enables the users to power up the smartphone faster.

IP68 water resistance

One of the standout features of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G is the IP68 rating, which means the smartphone can survive being submerged in water without sustaining damage, making it ideal for those with an active lifestyle supporting watersports like swimming, surfing, snorkelling and more.

Triple camera setup with 50MP main shooter

For photography enthusiasts, the smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear end, with a 50MP main shooter, that supports OIS for clear and stable shots.

The other two cameras include a 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 10MP telephoto shooter.

On the front, it has a 32MP shooter for video calls and selfies.

