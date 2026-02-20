Accenture lays off 11000 employees: Makes AI adoption mandatory

New Delhi:

Accenture has made a shocking announcement today and removed a major workforce. The company declared that if anyone wants to be in the senior leadership, they have to be better at using AI tools on the regular. The Financial Times reported that the associate directors of the company and senior managers got the news in an email. The mail stated that AI adoption is not just encouraged – it is now a big part of whether you move up.

Accenture were quite direct when they said, "If you’re not using AI, good luck getting promoted.”

Comes after 11,000 layoffs

This comes right after Accenture laid off about 11,000 people over the past few years. The company figured a lot of those jobs just couldn’t transition to AI-centred work. It’s not like these cuts were cheap, either—Accenture’s spent close to USD 2 billion on severance packages alone. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, CEO Julie Sweet didn’t mince words: companies have to reinvent how they work and overhaul their teams to stay competitive in the age of AI.

AI refinery to track usage

To keep track of who’s actually using AI at work, Accenture plans to monitor log-ins and activity on its internal tools, like AI Refinery—their platform built with NVIDIA to help rethink business operations with artificial intelligence. They’ll use this data to see which employees are really weaving AI into their daily routines.

Not everyone’s under the microscope, though. Staff in 12 European countries and those working on US government contracts are off the hook, thanks to regulations and contract details.

Industry-Wide AI Push

Accenture isn’t the only one pushing AI this hard. Microsoft told employees that starting in 2025, using AI isn’t optional anymore. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, wants everyone on board with the company’s AI direction. Google’s Sundar Pichai has warned that employees who skip AI will fall behind, and Meta’s been tracking how much its people are using AI too. Across the industry, over 100,000 IT jobs have vanished in the past year at companies like Amazon, TCS, Infosys, and Accenture, with AI-driven productivity top of mind.

So, what does all this mean for employees?

Knowing your way around AI is quickly turning into a must-have, especially if you want to climb the ranks. Entry-level folks at Accenture are not affected yet, but it’s pretty clear that AI skills are going to shape hiring and promotions across the whole IT world.