5 Google Chrome extensions you must delete instantly to save yourself from hackers

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most used web browsers in the world and further has the highest number of extensions available for users to take advantage of. If the user does not have the specific feature or tools traditionally on Google Chrome, they can very much download the extensions, but beware, as they are not always secure.

We bring to you 5 Google Chrome extensions which you should avoid in order to have a safe and secure browsing experience, as per the report from McAfee- an anti-virus firm.

Image Source : GOOGLE CHROMEGoogle Chrome

As per the report published on McAfee on their official website, there are these 5 Google Chrome extensions that are available on the Chrome Web Store, which says that they are the extensions made by Google itself, and further have around 1.4 million of total downloads.

These vulnerable extensions are:

Netflix Party Netflix Party 2 FlipShope - Price Tracker Full Page Screenshot Capture AutoBuy Flash Sales

McAfee's report states that all the five extensions have similar issues like:

They contain malware which sends the page URL and injects code into the e-commerce sites. The malware sends the page URL to a remote server, every time when a user visits a website. Some of the Chrome extensions have been using delayed methods for injecting the affiliate link in order to prevent early detection. They usually take around 15 days time to get the extension installed. This is a must-follow, that if you have downloaded any of these mentioned extensions on your device then you will certainly be among those 1.4 million victim users. We suggest you delete the extensions immediately.

Though the Netflix Party extension has already been removed from the Chrome store, there are still the other ones, which even have a featured tag on them, so beware!

Latest Technology News