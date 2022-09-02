Friday, September 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 5 Google Chrome extensions you must delete instantly to save yourself from hackers

5 Google Chrome extensions you must delete instantly to save yourself from hackers

As per the report published on McAfee on their official website, there are these 5 Google Chrome extensions that are available on the Chrome Web Store, which says that they are the extensions made by Google itself, and further have around 1.4 million of total downloads.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam Noida Published on: September 02, 2022 15:18 IST
Google Chrome
Image Source : PIXABAY Google Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most used web browsers in the world and further has the highest number of extensions available for users to take advantage of. If the user does not have the specific feature or tools traditionally on Google Chrome, they can very much download the extensions, but beware, as they are not always secure. 

We bring to you 5 Google Chrome extensions which you should avoid in order to have a safe and secure browsing experience, as per the report from McAfee- an anti-virus firm.

India Tv - Google Chrome

Image Source : GOOGLE CHROMEGoogle Chrome

As per the report published on McAfee on their official website, there are these 5 Google Chrome extensions that are available on the Chrome Web Store, which says that they are the extensions made by Google itself, and further have around 1.4 million of total downloads.

These vulnerable extensions are:

  1. Netflix Party
  2. Netflix Party 2
  3. FlipShope - Price Tracker
  4. Full Page Screenshot Capture
  5. AutoBuy Flash Sales

McAfee's report states that all the five extensions have similar issues like:

Related Stories
Google Chrome Browser Adds Smarter Search History Feature- All you need to know

Google Chrome Browser Adds Smarter Search History Feature- All you need to know

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC Review: Flawless play with long battery under 5K

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC Review: Flawless play with long battery under 5K

Fossil Gen 6: Sturdy, smart and stylish smartwatch

Fossil Gen 6: Sturdy, smart and stylish smartwatch

Gizmore Wheelz T1000 PRO Speaker: Quick 10 Pointer Review

Gizmore Wheelz T1000 PRO Speaker: Quick 10 Pointer Review

Thomson CPMI1505S 4 in 1 Convertible AC- Hands-on experience- performance analysis for April

Thomson CPMI1505S 4 in 1 Convertible AC- Hands-on experience- performance analysis for April

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review- Premium Laptop with great display and performance

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review- Premium Laptop with great display and performance

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (April-May)

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (April-May)

Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

Google Chrome upgrades security to block notifications from these websites

Google Chrome upgrades security to block notifications from these websites

Google updates Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Meet to empower teachers and students

Google updates Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Meet to empower teachers and students

Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC: Smart cooling and decent electricity consumption- Experience

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC: Should you buy it? Long term review and performance analysis

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC: Should you buy it? Long term review and performance analysis

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 PRO Review: Smart calling watch designed for fitness enthusiasts

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (May-June)

HP LaserJet Tank 1005 Printer: 10 Pointer Review

HP LaserJet Tank 1005 Printer: 10 Pointer Review

Noise i1 Smart Eyewear: 10 Pointer review- Smart, stylish and a great performer indeed!

Noise i1 Smart Eyewear: 10 Pointer review- Smart, stylish and a great performer indeed!

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Great performer under Rs 30,000

Elista 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Great performer under Rs 30,000

  1. They contain malware which sends the page URL and injects code into the e-commerce sites. The malware sends the page URL to a remote server, every time when a user visits a website.
  2. Some of the Chrome extensions have been using delayed methods for injecting the affiliate link in order to prevent early detection. They usually take around 15 days time to get the extension installed.
  3. This is a must-follow, that if you have downloaded any of these mentioned extensions on your device then you will certainly be among those 1.4 million victim users. We suggest you delete the extensions immediately. 

Though the Netflix Party extension has already been removed from the Chrome store, there are still the other ones, which even have a featured tag on them, so beware!

 

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News