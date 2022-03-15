Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK 5 Best 5G smartphones under Rs. 25,000

Smartphones emerged as one of the key essentials and continue to be the primary means for not just communication but also learning, working, connection to utilities and content consumption for millions of Indians in the last two years.

As per the recent Flipkart customer survey, 47% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for a 5G enabled smartphone, with 82% of the consumers acknowledging that, going forward, 5G capability would be a key consideration while making a purchase decision.

The Union Budget 2022-23 announced that 5G spectrum auctions will be carried out this year. As India is looking to facilitate the rollout of 5G services within 2023, here are some of the top 5G smartphones that you can buy on Flipkart:

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco India has added the Poco M4 Pro 5G to its catalogue in the country. Touted to be the most affordable smartphone equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, the device features 13 5G SA/NSA bands for blazing fast performance and flawless connectivity. Featuring a robust display with variable refresh rate, 33W fast charging and 5000 mAh battery the Poco M4 Pro 5G is a value for money device for anyone looking for a budget 5G smartphone. The device is available for purchase starting at Rs 14,999.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The POCO M3 Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor for fast performance along with low latency and quick connection. With multiple 5G bands, a smooth display, and feature-rich user experience, and an eye-catchy design the device is apt for anyone looking for a fast performing, 5G device on a budget. The device was launched at a starting price of Rs. 13,999.

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G comes with an intriguing light shift design that changes colour when exposed to sunlight. It carries a 120Hz display and is powered by a powerful 5G processor - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 5000 mAh battery that can provide users with a smooth experience and long battery life. The device is available starting at Rs 17,999.

Realme 9 Pro + 5G

Powered by Mediatek 920 5G processor, the realme 9 Pro+ lets users have two 5G SIM cards running simultaneously for maximum performance. 5G connectivity also lets users download their favourite movies or music at lightning-fast speeds. The device starts at the base price of Rs. 24,999.

Vivo T1 5G

The new Vivo T1 is an affordable 5G phone that arrives with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. The ‘T’ moniker stands for Turbo and includes all the necessary gaming features such as a 120Hz display, a large cooling system, and a 5,000 mAh battery. For smooth performance and efficient gameplay, the device features 2 5G bands. Vivo T1 5G price in India is set at Rs. 15,990 for the base model.