10 things you should NOT DO with your smartphones

We have seldom read of the suggestions and tips to improve the performance of our smartphones. But have you gone through the time where you get the suggestion for ‘what not to do?’

Precisely not! because we prefer talking about goods but avoid talking about the points which may backlash the devices. So, here are a few tips which you should follow by not doing to your handset to enable it as a better performer.

No overcharging the smartphone

Once your device is almost 100% charged, try unplugging the cord- this will save your smartphone from overheating and harming the battery capacity.

Do not keep your handset in the chest pocket

This is a very much important tip to follow in order to have a healthy living. There are reports and suggestions that state to avoid keeping the smartphone somewhere near your chest pocket for health reasons. There are cases reported earlier which stated that the radiation from the handsets will affect the human body, especially the heart.

Do not plug in wired earphones and take calls or listen to music while the smartphone is charging

There are reports that state that plugging the earphones (Wired) at the time of charging might lead to an electric shock which may harm the hearing ability or any other injury might occur which may affect the user for a long run. Also, there are chances of death as accidents had been reported on ‘smartphone electrocution’ in the recent past.

Avoid multi-plug extension for charging the smartphone

The power strip extension cords because it is a risky affair- for instance, if there is one slot which is damaged, this might affect the connected device as well.

Do not keep your smartphone next/under your pillow while sleeping

This is what I have personally experienced if we keep our smartphone just below our pillow, or just next to the pillow within 15 cm range, then it may affect us physically. Not only this is said to be risky, but doctors have been debating how mobile devices interfere with the brain signals during sleep and harm the sleep cycle. In the longer run, it may cause trouble in productivity

Do not expose the smartphone to direct sunlight, especially at the time of charging

Another reason where you might get affected- but this time with the phone. Exposing the smartphone to direct sunlight may cause heating trouble to your smartphone, as it is a small machine and might affect the handset on a dangerous level.

Also, if you are charging your smartphone in the direct sunlight or near the dashboard of the car during the summer season for longer hours.

The acceptable temperature for a handset is usually between 0 to 45 degrees centigrade.

Do not put pressure on your smartphone

This might harm your display and performance at times if you keep any heavy thing over your device. hence, keeping your smartphone carefully is important as it is a little machine which is important and enables us to do so much.

Do not get it repaired from unauthorised shops

Yes, you may feel that the dedicated service centres are a little expensive, but kindly note that the parts used in your phone are of a certain quality, which the local vendors do not keep and use. Hence, local vendors may look tempting, but if you will get your smartphone repaired from them, it might cost you less at the time of repair, but you are certainly deteriorating the life of your device.

Never prefer cheap adapters to charge your handset

Another thing which a user compromise post purchasing the smartphone is charging the phone, and at times when you forget the charger somewhere, you prefer to buy the cheaper one for a time being, but that cheap charger might affect the battery life of your smartphone. hence, it is always suggested to use the original charger which comes with your smartphone.

It is suggested to always use the branded chargers and refrain from using the fake or unbranded chargers which might risk your smartphone.

Avoid using smartphones is charging

If you are a person who can't stay away from your handset and does everything from your device- calling, texting, playing music, playing games, emailing, managing documents, social media and more, then it might hurt you a bit!

You should not use your handset when it is plugged into the charging. It is said that the device might get overheated if you use the device when it is connected with the charger- as there are chances that the device might either catch fire or heat up and stop working- internally get damaged.