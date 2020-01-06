RedmiBook branding trademarked: Finally a Xiaomi laptop arriving in India

RedmiBook laptops coming soon in India.

Xiaomi has recently registered the RedmiBook brand trademark in India. For the unaware, the RedmiBook branding is for the company's own laptop lineup recently launched in China. The trademark has been spotted on the Intellectual Property India website suggests. Here's why you should be excited about the upcoming laptops.

The Intellectual Property India, mentioned above, is the authority for patents and trademarks in India under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. According to the trademark, the Xiaomi filed the application last year in April and it is available for the next 10 years expiring in April 2029. Since the company trademarked the brand over a year ago, we can expect the laptop to arrive by Q2, 2020.

Just like Xiaomi's Redmi smartphones, the RedmiBook laptops offer great specs and design at aggressive prices. Last month, the company launched RedmiBook 13 in China. Priced at around CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 43,400), the laptop offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There was also a Core i7 variant priced at CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 53,700).

The RedmiBook 13 was made available in China starting December 12, 2019. The laptop also came equipped with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card and a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Now that the branding has been spotted on the Indian trademark website, we can soon expect the laptops to arrive in the Indian shores.

