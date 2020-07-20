Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 9 launch in India today

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 9 in India today. The smartphone is another addition to the Redmi Note 9 series after the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max in the country. To recall, the device was launched globally in March and last month in China and falls in the budget price segment. Read on to know more.

Redmi Note 9 India launch: How to watch the live stream?

The Redmi Note 9 will be launched via an online event scheduled to take place at 12 pm today. The launch event can be viewed live via Xiaomi India's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, the event will be live-streamed via the company's social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook as well.

Redmi Note 9 Expected Features, Specifications, Price

The smartphone is another budget Xiaomi smartphone and comes with a couple of highlights such as the cameras, display and more. The smartphone comes with quad rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 13MP front camera. There is a 6.53-inch punch-hole display and the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G85 processor. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. While there is no word on the pricing, the device is expected to fall under Rs. 10,000.

