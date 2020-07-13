Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 set to arrive in India on July 20: Expected price, features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launch invite

Xiaomi is all prepped up to launch its new smartphone -- the Redmi Note 9 -- in its Redmi Note series in India. The smartphone will be launched in India on July 20 and will be a new addition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Redmi Note 9 launching in India on July 20

After teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 9 in India, Xiaomi has started sending out media invites for the July 20 online event. While the invite and the past teasers don't openly hint at the arrival of the Redmi Note 9, the number 9 and the 'Redmi Note' mention tell us that it is the Redmi Note 9 launching. The invite further suggests that the launch event is scheduled for 12 pm on Monday and can be viewed live online via the company's social media channels.

The Redmi Note 9 was launched back in April globally and is another member in the Redmi Note 9 series. It comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there is no word on the RAM/Storage variants that will be launched in India.

On the camera front, the device comes with a quad rear camera module (48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 13MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,020mAh battery and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner at the back.

While there is no word on the pricing and availability details, the Redmi Note 9 is likely to fall under Rs. 15,000 for its base model. We will let you know more about the device once it is launched. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage