Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 go on open sale in India: Price, availability and more

Image Source : XIAOMI / TWITTER Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India.

In order to celebrate Christmas and New Year, Xiaomi has announced an open sale for the Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones. This means that the interested buyers will no longer need to wait for a flash sale to grab one of these handsets. Manu Kumar Jain, MD, Xiaomi India announced the news via his official twitter handle.

Xiaomi Redmi 8 is available at a price of Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 is on sale with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The 6GB+128GB variant of the same comes in at a price of Rs. 12,999. The handset is available in four colour variants - Space Black, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Cosmic Purple.

As for the mid-range Redmi Note 8 Pro, the smartphone comes in with a starting price of Rs. 14,999. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants of the smartphone are available for Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively. It comes in four different colour options including Shadow Black, Gamma Green, Halo White and Electric Blue.

The open sale is available on Xiaomi's official website as well as the retail outlets.