Xiaomi Mi Notebook launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch its first laptop in India -- the Mi Notebook -- today. The Chinese company has been teasing the launch for some time now and will conduct an online event for the same in the country. The new laptop will make a global launch and will be exclusive to India. Additionally, it will come under the 'Make in India' initiative. Read on to know more.

Mi Notebook India launch today: How to watch live-stream?

Xiaomi will introduce the much-anticipated Mi Notebook via an online 'Epic' launch event scheduled for 12 pm today. The event can be viewed online via the company's YouTube channel, as well as, its social media platforms. In addition to this, you can also head to the company's India website to watch the launch event live. Here's a link for the same

For those who don't know, the company has been teasing the laptop launch in India for a while with the trending hashtag '#MakeEpicHappen' fueling further anticipation amongst the people. The laptop will make way for another product lineup in India in addition to smart TVs, IoT and audio products. It will compete against the likes of HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more.

Mi Notebook Expected Features, Specifications, Price

While details aren't fully available, Xiaomi is expected to launch two laptops today, possibly called the Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition. Both laptops are expected to feature a 14-inch display with lesser bezels. The laptop will be ultra-light and will be powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. It will come with 'epic' battery life and will 'DeMistify' tech for users.

As a reminder, previously, the Mi Notebook was expected to be a rebranded version of the RedmiBook 13. However, since Xiaomi calls the launch event to be a global launch, it will be a new laptop after all. While pricing details aren't known, the Mi Notebook could be priced under Rs. 50,000.

As details are scarce at the time of writing, we need to wait until the launch event starts for all the details, Hence, stay tuned to this space.

