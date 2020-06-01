Xiaomi will launch Mi Notebook in India on June 11: Expected features, price and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi's first laptop in India launching on June 11

After several teasers, Xiaomi is all set to launch its first-ever laptop in India -- the Mi Notebook -- on June 11. The Mi Notebook will the Chinese company's first laptop venture in the country. Read on to know more about it.

Mi Laptop arriving on June 11

Xiaomi will conduct an online event in India to announce the Mi Notebook. The online launch event will take place at 12 pm and will be live-streamed via the company's social media platforms, as well as, Mi.com. Xiaomi has started sending out media invites for the same.

In addition to this, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain also announced the launch date via his Twitter handle. The tweet reveals some information regarding the upcoming Xiaomi laptop. It is suggested that the Mi Notebook will be an India 1st and will be made exclusively for people in India.

While details regarding the laptop aren't concrete at the time of writing, rumours and leaks suggest that the Mi Notebook will be the rebranded version of the RedmiBook 13 in the country. The RedmiBook 13 comes with a 13.3-inch bezel-less Full HD display and is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop is touted to be lightweight and comes with a battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge.

📢 The brand new #MiNotebook will make its #Global #Debut in #India and will be:



🇮🇳 India 1st

🇮🇳 India exclusive

🇮🇳 Made for India



Block the date: 𝐉𝐔𝐍𝐄 𝟏𝟏.



No, it's not exactly what you're thinking 😇. RT 🔁 if you can't wait to see it.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/IKYkHnSQAk — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 1, 2020

However, Manu Kumar Jain's tweet also reads, "No, it's not exactly what you're thinking," which gives us an inkling that it is a new laptop altogether. Therefore, we need to wait until the June 11 launch event for a better idea. So, stay tuned to this space for more information.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage