Xiaomi Mi 11 sold 10 lakh units in 21 days: Report

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has reportedly sold 10 lakh units of its latest flagship smartphone Mi 11 in just 21 days after it went on sale in China last month. Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at 3,999 yuan for the 8GB +128GB variant while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 4,299 yuan. The top-end 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 4,699 yuan.

According to GizmoChina, the company is now gearing up to launch the Mi 11 Pro smartphone in its home country. Earlier, Zeng Xuezhong, Vice-President of Xiaomi Group and President of the mobile phone department, said 3,50,000 units were sold in five minutes after it went on first sale in China on January 1.

Mi 11 is the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with upto 12GB RAM. It comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front, there is a 20MP camera. The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.