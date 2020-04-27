Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition with Snapdragon 765G introduced: Price, features and more

Mi 10 Youth Edition in different colours

As announced previously, Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Mi 10 Youth Edition smartphone as part of the Xiaomi Mi 10 series in China. The new Mi 10 Youth Edition is a mid-range smartphone with support for 5G that comes in addition to the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro in the Mi 10 lineup. It resembles the Mi 10 Lite 5G announced in Europe recently. Additionally, the Chinese company has also unveiled the next-gen MIUI 12 skin alongside. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with the cameras as its main highlight. It has a quad-camera module at the back rated at 48MP (Main camera), 8MP (Ultra-Wide camera), 8MP (Telephoto lens with support for 50x periscopic zoom, 5x optical zoom), 10x hybrid zoom, and 2MP (Macro lens). The one at the front stands at 16MP. The device comes with camera features such as split OIS, Portrait mode, HDR, slow-motion, time-lapse, 4K videos, Moon mode, Beauty mode, and more.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ notched display with HDR 10+ support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone comes in four RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

It is backed by a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 out-of-the-box based on Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and has five colour options, namely, Black, White Peach, Blueberry Mint, Milk Green, and Peach Grapefruit.

Additionally, on the connectivity front, the Mi 10 Youth Edition has USB Type-C port, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 22,570) for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 24,720) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 26,870) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 30,100) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will be soon available to buy in China. However, there is no word on its availability in India.

