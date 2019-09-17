Wipro ties up with German i4.0 for digital manufacturing

Global software major Wipro on Monday tied up with German i4.0 Maturity Centre GmbH to make manufacturing digital end-to-end. "The partnership will promote collaboration between academia and industry thought leaders across manufacturing firms such as automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and life sciences," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

The Aachen-based i4.0 OMC has experts in the manufacturing and industrial processes to determine the stage of industry 4.0 programmes.

"The evaluation helps companies prioritise, align and control digitisation activities across the organisation," said the statement.

The software firm's consultants aligned to the core manufacturing firms will support their clients through the i4.0 OMC-led transformation.

"We look forward to cooperate with Wipro as our competences complement each other. We provide the management frameworks and tools while Wipro will do the digital transformation," said MBA managing partner Christian Hocken.

The customers will be served with transformation projects to become a data-driven, agile company.

"Manufacturing firms have isolated PoCs (proof of concepts) and prototypes that do not benefit their business. Through our partnership, we will help them implement the right measures to apply technology effectively," said i4.0 industrial practice senior manager Tobias Harland in the statement.

Wipro helps global firms in their Industry 4.0-adoption journey through its offerings, spanning advisory and consulting services, industry solutions, platform services and application services.

"With two decades expertise in industrial automation (IA) and shop floor technologies, we have been a Industry 4.0 implementation partner for global firms. Our engineering offerings are based on key Industry 4.0 pillars, including real-time capability, advance analytics with AI/ML, decision support systems and cyber physical systems," said Wipro global head for industrial and engineering services Harmeet Chauhan in the statement.