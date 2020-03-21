WHO Health Alert brings coronavirus information to WhatsApp: Here's how it works

WHO Health Alert comes to WhatsApp: Here's how to use it

Coronavirus pandemic has made everyone panic around the globe. The deadly virus has taken many lives and the total number of people affected has raised to 2 lakhs. With the virus spreading in such a high pace, various tech giants are doing their part to make sure people are aware and not reading any misleading information. Now, the World Health Organisation has collaborated with WhatsApp to create a Health Alert.

With the help of the new Health Alert service, the organization will be providing users with the right answers to their questions about Coronavirus. The reliable information will be available for all users 24 hours a day, worldwide. Apart from providing information like symptoms and precautions, the Health Alert will also be able to give users the latest statistics of the world.

How to use WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp?

In order to add WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp, the user will need to save the number +41 79 893 1892 in the contacts. Once the number is saved, it will automatically appear on WhatsApp. Open the chat and send a simple message saying ‘Hi’ to the number. Now, the WHO Health Alert service will respond with a series of prompts. Also, the chat will be updated daily with the latest information on COVID19.

Commenting on the new service launch, Mark Zuckerberg, said, "With WHO Health Alerts, you can receive their daily situation report, which has the latest numbers of cases by country around the world, as well as tips on how to protect yourself, and answers to frequently asked questions that you can easily send to friends and family."

It is also worth noting that the coronavirus information hub, launched earlier by WhatsApp is different. The hub also provides right information on coronavirus via the webpage - whatsapp.com/coronavirus. In order to make things easier, the Facebook-owned giant has added a link to open up a chat with the WHO Health Alert on the hub.

WHO Health Alert service is currently available only in English language but the company is working on adding support for more languages including, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.