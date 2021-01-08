Friday, January 08, 2021
     
WhatsApp to now share user data with Facebook: Here’s how people reacted on new terms of service

WhatsApp harms user privacy with its latest terms of service, which users are forced to accept. Here's how netizens react.

New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2021 17:56 IST
WhatsApp users suddenly started receiving a notification requesting them to accept the company’s new terms of service. With the new Terms and Privacy Policy, the instant messaging application will get the allowance from the users to share their personal data with Facebook. Facebook will further use this data to hit users with target advertisements. 

If you accept the new terms and privacy policy, the company will get access to your device's hardware. Facebook will be able to keep a tap on information like your device's battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information, language, time zone, IP address, device operations information, and more.

 

Upon understanding the new policies, netizens took to Twitter to share memes and jokes after WhatsApp’s updated terms of services. Here’s how they reacted:

