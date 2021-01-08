WhatsApp to now share user data with Facebook: Here’s how people reacted on new terms of service

Image Source : TWITTER WhatsApp harms user privacy with its latest terms of service. Here's how netizens react.

WhatsApp users suddenly started receiving a notification requesting them to accept the company’s new terms of service. With the new Terms and Privacy Policy, the instant messaging application will get the allowance from the users to share their personal data with Facebook. Facebook will further use this data to hit users with target advertisements.

If you accept the new terms and privacy policy, the company will get access to your device's hardware. Facebook will be able to keep a tap on information like your device's battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information, language, time zone, IP address, device operations information, and more.

Upon understanding the new policies, netizens took to Twitter to share memes and jokes after WhatsApp’s updated terms of services. Here’s how they reacted:

Me thinking what to do now after accepting the policy without even reading it#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/jzKdwetZqX — Hadia (@haha_hadia) January 8, 2021

Everyone taking about #WhatsappNewPolicy

Le me jisko koi whatsppp pr msg nhi krta: pic.twitter.com/39BO38mOeM — عاطف مہر😕 (@atif_ap_bhi_na) January 8, 2021

User's privacy after new update of watsup 👇😢😢🥺#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/so7Ze8i9a1 — Komal Borkar (@KomalBorkar17) January 8, 2021

If you're not paying for the product, then you're the product. . . . .🙃#WhatsappNewPolicy pic.twitter.com/FVgwjvuO2m — Adarsh Vardhan Srivastava (@I_am_AvTheGr8T) January 7, 2021