WhatsApp no longer requires users to accept new terms of privacy: Here's what happened

WhatsApp is one of the most used social media platforms globally. However, the company recently saw a backlash after they announced that they are updating their privacy policy, which will allow them to share the user data with their parent company, Facebook.

Users had the choice of either accepting the terms by the mentioned deadline or losing access to the app itself. This created chaos on the internet and WhatsApp users started shiting to apps like Telegram and Signal for better privacy.

In order to stop users from shifting, Facebook made some infographics showing how and what data was being used. They shared these infographics over WhatsApp stories and instead of working in their favour, it backfired instead.

So, now to keep its users from taking an exit, the company has finally decided to let go of the compulsion to accept the privacy policy. This means the users are now not forced to accept the new terms in order to continue to use the app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, Whatsapp will no longer ask users to accept its policies to use the app with future updates. Only users who want to interact with WhatsApp Business accounts will be asked to review and accept the terms.

This was confirmed on a pop-up that was spotted by WABetaInfo. The pop-up notification appears when one tries to start a conversation with a business account and it states, “WhatsApp recently updated its terms and privacy policy. The business uses a secure service from the Facebook company to manage chats. To chat with business, review and accept the WhatsApp update.” Further, it shows two options, ‘Not Now’ and ‘Review’.

This feature is expected to be rolled out in upcoming WhatsApp updates on both Android and iOS.