Vivo V20 SE might launch in India on November 2: Here's what to expect

Vivo V20 SE might launch in India soon.

Vivo has been lately teasing about its upcoming smartphone, the Vivo V20 SE. The smartphone is said to be a toned-down version of the recently launched Vivo V20. Alongside the teasers, the company has confirmed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Vivo V20 SE expected price, availability

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V20 SE is set to launch in India on November 2. The report also suggests that the handset will be launched at a starting price of Rs. 20,990. It is said to be available in Gravity Black and Aquamarine Green colour options. The report further claims that the customers buying the device will be eligible for a 10 percent cashback using ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bank of Baroda cards.

Furthermore, the buyers will be eligible for other offers that include the Vivo upgrade program, one-time screen replacement and Rs 10,000 worth of benefits from Jio and Vi.

Vivo V20 SE Specifications

Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It packs in up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,100mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Vivo V20 SE sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

