Vivo U20 details leaked ahead of November 22 launch

Image Source : VIVO.COM Vivo U20 will come with a triple camera setup at the back.

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone this week. The all-new Vivo U20 will be a direct successor to the budget-oriented Vivo U10. According to Vivo's teaser page, the smartphone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The images also show that the phone will feature a triple camera setup at the back, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop style notch upfront.

According to the teaser on Amazon India's website, the Vivo U20 will be the "fastest smartphone with 5000mAh battery." The e-commerce giant also claims that the phone will last for 273 hrs on standby, 21 hrs of Instagram usage, 17 hrs of Facebook usage and up to 11 hrs of YouTube usage.

While the processor and other information is not out yet, previous leaks suggest that the mid-range smartphones will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It will come with a 6.53-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The website also claims that the phone will come with Widewine L1 certification, which means you will be able to stream HD content on Netflix, Prime Videos and other apps.

Meanwhile, Vivo has just launched the Vivo Y19 smartphone in India. It comes with MediaTek Helio P65 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device also sports a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y19 will be available via both online and offline retailers for a price tag of Rs. 13,990.