Vivo envisions smartphone with four punch holes in display with new patent

vivo's new patent hints at four punch holes in a display

Vivo is among the tech companies that try to innovate every year. It seems like the Chinese company could soon produce another innovation in the form of numerous punch holes in a display, as hinted by a new patent.

Vivo smartphone with four punch holes

According to a report by GizChina, Vivo has filed for a patent at China’s intellectual property office. The new patent envisions a Vivo smartphone with four punch holes in a display, arranged in different styles. This will make room for quad selfie cameras.

In the first style, the punch holes are placed on all the four edges of the display. In the second style, the two punch holes are placed separately on the top two edges of the display, making them four in number.

Lastly, in the third style, two punch holes are placed together (like a capsule)on the top two edges of the display.

All three designs appear rather weird as there is no word on the utility of four front cameras, that too, arranged in an unusual fashion. However, as in-display cameras will gain traction in 2020, this could be a step towards something new.

As a reminder, as its just a patent, we don’t know if it will ever see the light of the day. We will let you know something related to this pops up. Hence, stay tuned to India TV Digital.

