Unlock 1.0: Here's how various tech startups are making use of technology

Following a near 2-month lockdown in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the country has started opening up to revive the economy and provide people with facilities that were otherwise inaccessible during the lockdown. Amid the efforts by various, tech companies are also coming up with ways amid Unlock 1.0 in India. Read on to know what all the tech startups are doing for this.

Things tech startups are doing during Unlock 1.0

1. Dotpe has launched a QR-based contactless commerce and payment solution

The Coronavirus crisis called for social distancing and the need to stay away from people. To make this a norm even for shopping, both online and offline, Gurgoan based O2O commerce platform DOT has introduced the QR-based contactless commerce and payment solution so that people can scan the QR code and make payments instead of paying in cash and access to catalogues of retail brands and menus of restaurants on a browser.

2. Zoomcar - Succoring essential service providers

Ride-haling app Zoomcar is providing its services for emergency situations such as frontline workforce, including bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery executives. In addition to this, Zoomcar has joined hands with several companies for them to provide their employees with a mode of conveyance when it is necessary for them to go to work.

3. Magneto CleanTech introduces Air Sanitization Solution to prevent air transmission of COVID-19

To keep the air clean and avoid the spread of germs and the virus, Magneto has introduced the Magneto Central Air Cleaner, now co-powered by Filterless Magnetic Air Purification (FMAP) and Ultraviolet (UVGI) technology. The Trap & Kill process of the product now combines with anti-microbial UV-C rays makes sure the virus and other germs are totally eliminated

4. Staqu - Video Analytics to smart monitoring

Staqu is another tech startup based out of Gurgaon that has introduced a solution to curb the spread of COVID-19. The company has introduced the video analytics platform JARVIS to identify, trace, and curb the spread of COVID-19 and the infection. The video analytics is used ot ensure the norms and guidelines are followed. The system also includes COVID-19 identification, Suspect Tracing, PPE monitoring, Security, Safety and Hygiene Analytics and People Analytics.

5. Park+ Automated smart parking in India

Park+ has introduced a tech-based parking solution for users to maintain social distancing. This will come in handy not that malls have other public places have begun opening up. The solution involves an app that will be used when a person enters and exits the mall. It also offers a QR code scanning to record the number of people that visited the mall or any other public place.

