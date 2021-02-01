Union Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces Budget 2021 using Made in India Tablet.

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken a different approach for the Union Budget this year. Breaking the old age tradition, the minister brought a 'Made in India' Tablet to announce the budget instead of carrying a briefcase containing files and folders of the documents. At the time of beginning the event, the minister showcased the red tablet sleeve carrying the National Emblem.

While the make and model of the tablet are still unknown, it has been made clear that the Android Tablet a part of the 'Make in India' initiative. This not only shows that the country is headed towards the right direction in terms of 'Made in India' products but also makes it more environmentally friendly as less paper is being used in exchange for digital files.

Besides this, the Union Budget 2021 for the upcoming fiscal year starting April 1 is expected to bring several announcements regarding the technology sector. Several reports suggest that we can expect several reforms in the telecom and technology sectors.

Apart from bringing a tablet to the Union Budget 2021 event, the Finance Minister also launched the Union Budget Mobile app which can be used by other ministers, as well as, the general public to access all the documents related to the annual event.