Twitter cyber attack LIVE updates: Accounts of Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and others hacked

Twitter Hack: The Twitter accounts of various high-profile personalities like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, Kanye West, and others got hacked on Wednesday. This came to light when fake tweets offering to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address were made through these accounts. Not only this, but the scam appeared to have happened in two rounds after the same Bitcoin-scamming tweets were made for the second time from the official accounts of Bill Gates and Elon Musk after their first tweets were deleted. Twitter Support announced on Wednesday evening that its team was investigating and wrote, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

Justin Sun, Tron founder and CEO of BitTorrent has announced a sum of $1 million. BitTorrent's official Twitter account tweeted, "TRON Founder & CEO of @BitTorrent, Justin Sun is putting out a Bounty for the hackers in the amount of $1 million. He will personally pay those who successfully track down, and provide evidence for bringing to justice, the hackers/people behind this hack affecting our community."

TRON Founder & CEO of @BitTorrent, Justin Sun is putting out a Bounty for the hackers in the amount of $1 million.

He will personally pay those who successfully track down, and provide evidence for bringing to justice, the hackers/people behind this hack affecting our community. — BitTorrent Inc. (@BitTorrent) July 15, 2020

