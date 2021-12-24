Top Smartwatches under Rs. 3,000 that can be a perfect Christmas and New Year Gift

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Christman and New Year Gifting

Highlights Top Christmas Gift for 2021

Best smart wearable under INR 3,000

Embrace technology with the smart watches which are capable to keep up with your health

People have started to accept that smartwatches are an affordable and smarter choice than analog watches, in the present times. There is no doubt that smartwatches make life easier by connecting to smartphones on the go and tracking various body vitals on the move. Indeed a must-have smart device and an ideal gifting option too.

The slew of features like heart rate monitor, weather forecasting apps, calorie counters, step counters, and so on makes it a must-have product anywhere and everywhere you go. But when it comes to picking the right one, we seldom get confused as we have numerous brands in the market which perhaps are very similar to looks and specs.

To ease up the confusion, we have come up with several gifting options under the price point of INR 3,000, which may complement the pocket and wrist, both at the same time. So no matter if its a last minute Christmas gifting idea or New Year gifting, these watches will certainly compliment your pocket and style, respectively.

Minix Hawk

Image Source : WEBSITE- MINIX STORE Minix Hawk

Smartwatch comes with advanced capabilities and has a screen size of 1.69 inches along with a call reject feature. Minix Hawk smartwatch comes with a battery capacity of 180 mAh that requires 2 hours for full charging and 128MB storage capacity. Minix Hawk is priced at INR 2,699/- and is available in three color variants– Black, Blue, and Grey

boAt Storm

Image Source : WEBSITE-BOAT boAt Storm

boAt Storm comes with a 1.3 inch fully color touchscreen. It is designed on a metal body casing with 2.5D curved glass. On the left of the watch, there is a button for navigation. It has an in-built real-time blood oxygen level monitoring. With the help of the smartwatch, music can be controlled. Priced at INR 2,499/- boAt Storm is one of the best picks for festive season gifting.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch

Image Source : WEBSITE ColorFit Pulse

Noise Colorfit Pro is a lightweight, stylish smartwatch from Go Noise that has a polycarbonate body and comes in 4 trendy colors. Noise Colorfit Pro has a lot of exciting features including detachable straps, configurable watch faces, and IP68 waterproof ratings. Priced for INR 2,499/-, another perfect fit for a budgetary smartwatch for the festive season, to look for.

Pebble Pace Smart Watch

Image Source : WEBSITE-PEBBLE Pebble Pace Smart Watch

Pebble Pace is a multicolor fitness band that is one of the highly demanded and high-rated bands for 2021. The watch comes with waterproof capabilities and has a stylish and sturdy look with a good touch sensor on the screen, that gives comfortable and monitors capabilities for your health-related activities. Priced for INR 2,799/- the smartwatch is a must-have.

Lenovo C2 Smartwatch

The Lenovo C2 smartwatch is the new outdoor smartwatch that comes with an FSTN display and has a rugged look, complimenting those who believe in fitness and training at rough terrains. Another stylish smartwatch comes with a fitness tracker, Heart Rate, Sleep Monitor for the user. For someone who likes a sporty watch, this is just the right pick at a price point of INR 2,499/-.

OPPO Band style

OPPO Band Style includes a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display, 100mAh battery, and is 5 ATM water-resistant. The band supports continuous SpO2 Monitoring and Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring. It comes with the HeyTap companion app, supports 12 workout modes, a continuous blood-oxygen monitor, a real-time heart rate monitor, and also facilitates notification of calls and messages. Priced at INR 2,999/- another ideal gifting option under the budgetary segment.