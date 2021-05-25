Tecno Spark 7 Pro with Helio G80 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : TECNO Tecno Spark 7 Pro with Helio G80 SoC launched in India.

Tecno has finally launched its all-new SPARK 7 Pro smartphone for the India market. The smartphone comes in two storage variants and offers a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while 6GB+64GB variant is available at Rs 10,999. Users can also avail additional 10 per cent off on SBI credit cards and credit card EMI transactions for a limited period on both variants.

The smartphone will be available on Amazon for sale starting from May 28.

"Since its inception, TECNO's offerings and initiatives have upheld its absolute commitment to create real value for its consumers. And this is reflected in TECNO's achievement of more than one crore consumers in India," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"Continuing to live up to our consumers' expectations, the new SPARK 7Pro smartphone has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the new-age multi-tasking users and pro-level gamers including BIG Display, superlative performing camera and a powerful processor at an aggressive price point," Talapatra added.

The SPARK 7 Pro packs a 48MP HD rear camera, an AI camera and a 2MP depth camera that allows users to take impressive images and videos in both day and night.

The 240FPS slow-motion shooting also helps users capture smooth movements for the perfect action shot.

The smartphone is also equipped with an 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a dual adjustable flashlight, enabling one

On the recording front, the triple rear camera on the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro supports Video Bokeh, AI Video Beauty, 2K QHD recording, Short Video and many other Video modes enabling one to shoot powerful, professional-grade videos.

The time-lapse mode, smile shot, super night mode, night portrait, eye auto-focus, complemented with the Quad Flash altogether add to the smartphone photography experience.

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro boasts of a 6.6-inch HD + Dot in IPS display with a 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution.

It also comprises of 180Hz touch sampling rate for greater touch inputs during gaming and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth display, super smooth browsing and video experience.

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro packs a powerful MediaTek Helio G80 Processor while maximizing battery life for a superior gaming experience. Leveraging innovative dynamic, HyperEngine and resource management technology that creates a faster response and quicker frame rates.

The smartphone houses a massive 5000mAh battery that provides a standby time of up to 34 days, 35 hours calling time, 14 hours of web browsing, 7 days music playback, 15 hours game playing and 23 hours video playback.

The big battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when the phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

The smartphone is in-built with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user. Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill-in light.

The Smart Fingerprint Sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.12 seconds and enables one to receive calls, take photos and dismiss alarms, the company said.

(with IANS inputs)