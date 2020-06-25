Super HD pictures of Sun captured using Hi-C camera: Can you take similar image?

Image Source : NASA MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTRE/UCLAN This super HD image of the Sun gives us a lot of details. In awe of this camera technology

The Sun's Super HD pictures

Using NASA’s Hi-C camera, a high-resolution image of the Sun was captured. This aids in studying the star better than ever. The image captured looks mesmerising to the eyes. Not only that, but the quality of the image brings in a lot of details to the table. The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and Nasa's Marshall Space Flight Centre researchers analysed the data.

Hi-C or High-Resolution Coronal Imager was used here to capture such a detailed shot of the sun. It was launched to space back in 2018 and it still sends NASA a lot of useful images. These images are not only great to look at but open a wide variety of studies.

In case you are wondering if you can take a similar shot, that is impossible on the consumer standpoint. This requires dedicated equipment and as mentioned above such an image can only be grabbed from a Hi-C camera launched into space.

Commenting on the image itself, Dr Tom Williams, a researcher at UCLan who worked on the data, told BBC, "This is a fascinating discovery that could better inform our understanding of the flow of energy through the layers of the Sun and eventually down to Earth itself."

With the help of Hi-C, scientists are able to research even more and are able to go in-depth. Earlier, they had to work with low-quality pictures of our Sun, which had large dark, empty patches. Now, the scientists are able to discover new things about the sun, like the super-hot strands filled with electrified gasses.

