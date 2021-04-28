Image Source : SONY Sony sold 7.8M PS5 consoles till March end.

Unable to meet the surge in demand, Sony has managed to sell 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles till March 31 this year, the company announced on Wednesday. In its latest earnings report, the company revealed that PlayStation Plus has 47.7 million subscribers globally, a 14.7 per cent increase (year on year).

Sony has registered $3.14 billion in operating profit for its 2020 financial year. PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in the US history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market), according to market research firm NPD.

The PlayStation 5 costs Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition comes for Rs 39,990. The PS5 Digital Edition is effectively identical to the PS5, with all of the same processing power as the disc-drive-equipped version.

According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021 due to chip shortage. Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.

Demand for Sony's latest PlayStation console has overshot supply since the PS5 launched in mid-November 2020. The PlayStation maker shipped a record-breaking 3.4 million units of the PS5 within the first four weeks of its launch.