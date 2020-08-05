Samsung Unpacked 2020 LIVE: How to watch Galaxy Note 20 series launch, what to expect

Image Source : SAMSUNG / YOUTUBE Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series global launch to kick off today at 7:30 PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2020 is set to kick off later today where Samsung will finally launch the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 20 series. Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the South Korean giant is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Tab S7. The company is also said to showcase the next generation foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company will not be hosting an on-ground event and will rather rely on a pre-recorded video for the online live stream launch event.

Samsung's upcoming online launch event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST today. The event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel as well as Samsung.com. The company will also be hosting the livestream via its social media platforms.

At the launch event, Samsung is set to launch the much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 series. This time around, the series will likely consist of two models, the regular Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, there are a few leaks that do point towards a Plus variant as well. Besides that, the South Korean giant is expected to launch the successor to the Galaxy Watch LTE, the Galaxy Watch 3. As per the leaks, the watch will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. Also, the consumers will be able to choose from an LTE model or a Bluetooth only model.

Apart from that, Samsung has also teased its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Alongside that, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Buds Live.

Here, we will be posting all the live updates right from the online launch event.

