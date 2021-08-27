Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India: Price, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 launched in India.

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 in India. The Galaxy Watch 4 series aim to bring innovation to drive holistic health and wellness. As for the Galaxy Buds 2, the earphones are designed to be worn all day and provide premium sound-quality for immersive audio. The pre-booking for Galaxy Watch4 Series and Galaxy Buds2 will start from August 30, 2021.

Galaxy Watch4 Series

Galaxy Watch4 Series come with premium round design and top-notch health tracking, higher resolution display and enhanced Wear OS co-created with Google. The smartwatch comes with powerful health and wellness tracking features that lets you monitor body functions even when you are asleep. The new and advanced sensors allow users to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse among others, making it a perfect companion.

The all-new body composition measurement tool allows users to calculate their body composition and give them deeper understanding of general health and fitness. Users can easily check body composition from their wrist with just two fingers and get the result in about 15 seconds. The result captures 2400 data points and is 98% accurate compared to the conventional techniques.

Galaxy Watch 4 Series also offers in-depth sleep pattern analysis where the user’s compatible smartphone can detect the sound of snores while the smartwatch measures the blood oxygen level when asleep. Together with advanced Sleep Scores, users can learn more about sleep patterns to get better rest and understand the quality of sleep.

Galaxy Watch 4 Series is the first generation of smartwatches from Samsung to feature Wear OS. The OS has been built by Samsung and Google in a close collaboration. The collaboration lets users experience an array of Google apps and Galaxy services from their wrist, including Google Maps, YouTube Music among others. The new platform also includes support for leading third-party apps for enhanced and seamless user experience.

Galaxy Buds 2 with Enhanced ANC

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with iconic curved shape and are designed for comfortable fit made to be worn all day. Galaxy Buds2 provide premium sound quality for immersive audio experience. The truly wireless earphones are equipped with advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC) that blocks out unwanted ambient noise.

They can also be adjusted to let you hear the sound around you with reduced latency. The dynamic two-way speaker delivers clear, rich and well-balanced sound. The three-mic system works on machine learning to offer crystal clear sound quality.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the Galaxy Watch 4 comes at a starting price of Rs. 23,999, whereas the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at Rs. 31,999. The 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 will come in Pink Gold, Black and Silver colour options. The 44mm version will be available in Black, Green and Silver colours. Lastly, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will come in Black and Silver colour variants.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be available in Graphite, White, Olive Green and Lavender colour options priced at Rs. 11,999.