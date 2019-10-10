Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Watch Active 2 and Watch 4G launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 launched in India

On Thursday, Samsung launched a series of new devices in India. Samsung introduced its Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch 4G and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the Indian market. The company had launched the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch 4G, globally in August this year.

The newly launched products will be available for purchase from October 11 on Samsung's e-shop, e-commerce websites and various authorised stores across the country.

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at Rs 59,900 and will come with a launch offer of up to Rs 5000 cashback on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets a starting price of Rs 28,490, while the Galaxy Watch Active 2 starts at Rs 26,990.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

Available in Mountain Grey and Cloud Blue colours, the Galaxy Tab S6 sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR 10 support and will come powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with a 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB). In terms of camera, it gets a dual-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the tab gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Samsung also provides an S-Pen stylus with the device; the stylus gets 0.35 mAH battery that can last up to 10 hours in a 10-minute charge. The Galaxy Tab S6 runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI and comes packed with a 7040 mAh battery.

The device will also get an optional keyboard cover which needs to be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 5,499 (originally priced at Rs 10,499)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 4G specifications

Samsung also introduced two new smartwatches at the launch. The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's first smartwatch to come with 4G support, it comes in6mm variant that gets a 1.3-inch display while 42mm variant gets a 1.2-inch display. The devices get a Super AMOLED and will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC paired with 1.5 GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It also comes equipped with fitness features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Talking about the features of Galaxy Watch Active 2, it gets a 44mm model with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the inside, the watch is powered by Exynos 3110 processor paired with 1.5 GB RAM and 4GB storage. The bezels on the Watch Active 2 are touch-sensitive and users can use the watch's UI by moving their fingers in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions.