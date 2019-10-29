Samsung Galaxy S10 update introduces 'slow-motion' selfie videos

Samsung Galaxy S10 update brings slow motion selfies

Samsung with its new software update for Galaxy S10 series devices will bring features like slow-motion selfies, October Security patch. This new slow-motion selfie video appears to be very similar to Apple's recently introduced Slowfies. The new update is currently being rolled out for Galaxy S10 devices in Germany and Switzerland and is expected to other countries soon

According to a report, apart from the slo-mo selfie video feature, the OTA update adds Auto Hotspot that will allow users to quickly share a mobile connection with nearby devices logged into the same Samsung account.

The update also adds a Media and Device buttons to the notification shade to control devices that are connected to the handset like TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more. The fingerprint scanner is also expected to get an improvement with the new update

To check if their device has got the update, users need to go to Settings, then to the Software and select on check for updates, if the device any update to be downloaded you can download and install it to your device.

Samsung was also expected to introduce the new camera feature but it looks like the South-Korean company will make its users wait before it is actually rolled out. Samsung is also beta-testing it's One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 for the Galaxy S10 series, the company is expected to roll out the UI update with the start of next year.