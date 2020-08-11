Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant: When will it be available?

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Note 20 now available in Mystic Blue colour variant.

Samsung India recently launched the much-awaited Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones. The two new flagship models come in a variety of colours. However, the company felt the need to give yet another colour option to the Galaxy Note 20 buyers. Now, the Note 20 is also available in Mystic Blue colour variant in India. the all-new colour variant will be available starting August 28 via Amazon.

The Galaxy Note 20 was launched with three colour options - Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green and Mystic Black. With the new Mystic Blue colour variant being added to the lineup, the smartphone will be available in a total of four colour options. As for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, it will be available only in the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colour variants.

In case you have been wondering why the name Mystic in all the colour naming schemes, it is because of the new haze effect that it brings to the table. The effect basically makes sure that there will be a lesser problem of fingerprints and smudges.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. The smartphone is powered by the company’s own Exynos 990 processor. It packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 45W SuperFast charging.

On the optics front, the Galaxy Note 20 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Upfront, there is a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is priced at Rs. 77,999 and its Ultra sibling comes in with a price tag of Rs. 1,04,999. Customers purchasing the Galaxy Note 20 series via an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Card will be eligible for cashback up to Rs. 9000. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs. 5000 in exchange for their current Galaxy smartphone.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage