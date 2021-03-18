Samsung Galaxy M12 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M12 goes on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be available for sale starting today, March 18. The smartphone will be up for grabs via Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores. Galaxy M12 was recently launched in India and it aims to offer a host of features in the 10-12K price segment for its millennial consumers.

In terms of features, the Galaxy M12 comes with an Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos processor and it comes packed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

The handset runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.1 right out of the box. It sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available in three colour variants, Black, Blue and White. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB+64GB whereas the 6GB+128GB variant is available with a price tag of Rs. 13499.

A limited period introductory launch offer is available across Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores. Customers using ICICI credit cards would get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions whereas customers using ICICI debit cards would get up to Rs. 1,000 cashback on EMI transactions making Galaxy M12 available at an effective starting price of Rs. 9,999.