Samsung Galaxy F41 India launch scheduled for today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy F41 launching today

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F41 as part of its new Galaxy F series in India today. The new smartphone series is expected to be a budget one, aiming for a strong foothold in the budget price range in the country. Read on to know more about the to-be-announced Samsung smartphone.

Galaxy F41 India launch: How to watch it live online?

The new Samsung smartphone will launch in India via an online event at 5:30 pm today. The launch will be live-streamed via the company's social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. It can also be streamed via Samsung India's YouTube channel. However, we don't have a link to the live-stream at the time of writing. We will update you once we get it. The virtual launch event will involve performances by popular singers such as Neha Kakkar, Divine, Neeti Mohan, and Rahul Dua.

The smartphone will be available to buy via Flipkart and you can also head to the online portal for more information on the Galaxy F41.

Galaxy F41 India launch: Expected features, specs, price

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be a budget smartphone with the cameras as its focus. As per the official teasers, the smartphone is confirmed to come with 64MP triple rear cameras, arranged in a rectangular module in the top left corner. The back will also get a fingerprint sensor. There will be an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display for a bezel-less screen experience.

The smartphone will also be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. As for the rumours, it is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M31 and could come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is expected to be powered by the Exynos 9611 processor and run Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it is expected to get a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to fall between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000. However, there is no clarity on this yet. We will keep you posted on the same.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage