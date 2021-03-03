Samsung Galaxy A32 with 90Hz display launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A32 with 90Hz display launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G smartphone has just debuted in India. The handset comes packed with a 64MP quad-camera setup, 90Hz display along with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The handset has been launched for a price of Rs 21,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant).

The device with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen will be available in four colours -- Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet available across retail stores and leading online portals, starting Wednesday.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions, making Galaxy A32 available at an effective price of Rs 19,999.

After the success of Galaxy A12, Galaxy A32 is the second Galaxy A series smartphone in the country this year.

"Galaxy A32 continues the legacy and will strengthen our mid-range portfolio by providing new generation technology to all. Galaxy A32 has been designed keeping in mind the growing appetite for content consumption and expression of creativity among Gen Z and millennials," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

On the rear, Galaxy A32 comes with 64MP main camera. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which adds more perspective to images. The 5MP macro lens helps take close-up shots, and the 5MP depth camera gives portrait shots in ‘Live Focus' mode.

Galaxy A32 supports hyper-lapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro mode as well and offers a 20MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A32 packs a 5000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time. The device comes with 15W adaptive fast charging. It houses an advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

According to the company, the in-built 'Game Booster' software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage.

Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The consumers also get ‘AltZLife' feature that enhances privacy levels.

(with IANS inputs)