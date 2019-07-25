Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung announces a redesigned Galaxy Fold to launch in September

Samsung has announced what is termed as the first Galaxy Fold that was recalled and is said to come with an improved screen. Considering the improvement, the device will be available in September.

Samsung hasn't offered any specific date for the launch but is said to retain the same price of $1980.

Following are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold top protective layer gets an Infinity Flex display that has been extended beyond the bezel, by which users will not be able to remove it.

Adding on there has been an additional reinforcement that has been provided to the hinge for better protection.

The bottom and top hinge parts have been strengthened with a new protection cap.

For screen protection, the metal layer under the Infinity Flex Display will include a metal layer.

Samsung has also reduced the space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is scheduled to launch in September, wherein consumers in small markets will have to wait. The Galaxy Fold initially will come to the US, UK, Germany and South Korea.

