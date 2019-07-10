Image Source : MI Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart and MI.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro that was launched in February this year will be going on sale again today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 7 comes with some sale offers via Xiaomi website, wherein buyers can get options of Mi exchange plan as well as no-cost EMI for 3 months via Zest money. There is also an offer of Airtel double data where Airtel customers will receive up to 120 GB 4G data as well as unlimited calling.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display and is powered by the Snapdragon 65 processor. For optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 48 Megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 Megapixel secondary camera. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 and features a USB type C port.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB. The phone comes in three colour options of Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and Space Black.

