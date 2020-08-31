Xiaomi Redmi 9 now up for grabs in India: Feature, price, offers and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9 in Sporty Orange

Xiaomi lintroduced the Redmi 9 as part of its Redmi 9 series in India last week. The budget smartphone by the company has now gone on sale for the first time in the country today. Read on to know more about the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Redmi 9 Price, Availability, Offers

The Redmi 9 can now be purchased via Amazon India or even the Xiaomi's Indian website. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs. 9,999 for 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Interested buyers can avail a number of offers. The offers include Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Kotak credit card, up to Rs. 1,500 on HSBC credit card, up to Rs. 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit card, 5% off on HSBC Cashback card, daily rewards on purchase via Amazon Pay UPI, flat 5% and 3% off on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Amazon Prime and non-Prime users, respectively. Additionally, there is an option of no-cost EMI, EMIs with Amazon Pay Later, and EMI option on debit cards.

Redmi 9 Features, Specifications

The Redmi 9 falls in the affordable price segment and comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with 4GB of RAM. It comes in two internal storage options: 64GB and 128GB.

Camera-wise, the smartphone houses dual rear cameras rated at 13MP and 2MP. The one at the front stands at 5MP for selfies and video calling. The device gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging and runs pre-installed MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Additionally, it gets a fingerprint scanner at the back and comes in Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange colour variants.

