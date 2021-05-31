Realme X7 Max, Realme SmartTV 4K series launched in India: Check price, specifications

Realme X7 Max, Realme SmartTV 4K series launched in India.

Realme India hosted yet another online event on Monday where they announced the launch of the much-awaited Realme X7 Max. Alongside the new smartphone, the company has also launched the Realme Smart TV 4K series. Here’s everything you need to know about the new products from the house of Realme.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The display features 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W SuperDart charging support.

On the optics front, the Realme X7 Max sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Realme X7 Max has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 26,999. It will be available in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black and Milky Way colour variants starting June 4, 12 noon onwards via Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.

Realme SmartTVs

Realme Smart TV 4K comes with Dolby Vision imaging technology and promises to offer a smooth experience with the chroma boost function. It also restores the true details, brightness and colours close to human eyes through a unique human visual model of the algorithm engine. The 4K smart TV comes in two sizes - 108cm (43") and 126cm (50"), featuring a LED screen and has Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Google hands-free voice control, 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor, ultra bezel-less design and TUV Rheinland Low blue light certification.

With the latest Android 10 version in Realme Smart TV 4K, the users will get access to content streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube.

As for the pricing, the Realme SmartTV 4K starts at Rs. 27,999 for 43-inch model and Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model. The first sale of the Realme Smart TV 4K is scheduled for June 04 from 12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.