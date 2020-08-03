Realme V5 5G with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor launched: Features, price and more

Image Source : REALME Realme V5 5G in Silver

After several rumours and leaks, Realme has launched a new smartphone, the Realme V5 in China. The new Realme smartphone is a budget smartphone that comes with a couple of highlights such as a 5G support, a 90Hz display, the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, and more. Read on to know more about the new smartphone.

Realme V5 Features, Specifications

The Realme V5 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole in the top left corner and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor with support for 5G. To recall, the Dimensity 720 chipset was launched recently and is a new MediaTek 5G processor meant for budget smartphones. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the smartphone has four rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). The one at the front stands at 16MP.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power on/off button and comes in Silver, Green, and Blue colour options.

Realme V5 Price, Availability

The Realme V5 comes with a starting price tag of CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 16,140) for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option and CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 20,500) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. It will be available to buy, starting August 7 in China. However, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

