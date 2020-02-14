Realme C3 to go on sale for first time in India today: Price, offers and more

Realme C3 comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colours

Realme recently launched a new budget smartphone in its Realme C series -- the Realme C3 -- in India. The affordable smartphone will now be available to buy starting today. The Realme C3 is a direct competitor of the most recent Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual since both smartphones fall in the same price category. Read on to know everything about the Realme C3 sale in India today.

Realme C3: Price, Availability, Offers

The Realme C3 will be up for grabs via online portal Flipkart, starting 12 pm today. The Realme smartphone can also be bought via the Realme website. The Realme C3 is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage version. Additionally, the smartphone will soon be sold via offline stores too.

As for the offers, Reliance Jio users going for the Realme C3 and get Rs. 7,550 worth benefits. Customers can also get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, a 5% discount on purchases made via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI option as well.

Realme C3: Features, Specifications

The Realme C3 has the main highlight in the form of a latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor, becoming the first affordable smartphone to come with one. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The smartphone, with a Sunrise design, comes in two RAM/ROM variants: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual-camera module at the back, rated at 12MP and 2MP. The front snapper stands at 5MP. The smartphone comes with camera features such as AI, 1080p video recording, HDR mode, and slow-motion videos.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, much like the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual. Except it doesn't support fast charging. It runs Realme UI out-of-the-box based on Android 10 and is splash resistant. Additionally, the Realme C3 comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour options.

